Lawyer reveals the biggest common blunder people make in court

A lawyer has revealed what one of the most common mistakes you can make is when in court - and it involves giving away too much detail.

Narimon Pishnamaz regularly shares tips on social media.

"Most people say something like 'I was at my house with a few friends and we were watching TV', the witness clearly didn't listen to the question. The proper answer is just 'at my house'", he says.

"You just opened the door for the attorney to ask you even more questions that are follow-ups that could hurt you."

