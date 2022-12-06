Elon Musk's Neuralink is 'under federal investigation' over animal welfare breaches

Elon Musk's company Neuralink is reportedly under federal investigation over animal welfare by the USDA after 'unnecessary deaths'.

Neuralink has killed around 1,500 animals in total since 2018, according to Reuters, which could have been caused by "rushed testing" on the likes of at least 280 sheep, pigs and monkeys.

The company aims to help those with disabilities use brain implants to communicate.

In an investigation conducted by Reuters, they found that Elon Musk is apparently piling the pressure on to get more tests underway, leading to the botched experiments.



