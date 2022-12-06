Things you might not have known about Prince Harry ahead of tell-all documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all documentary is coming to Netflix in just a matter of days (8 December to be exact), but there are some things about the royal many don't know, despite his life being well-documented throughout the media.

In fact, his name isn't actually Harry at all - it's Henry Charles Albert David of Wales - a real mouthful.

However, when he's around protection offers, they reportedly refer to him as 'Spike Wells' to keep operations under wraps.

We're not sure he'll address that in the documentary, though.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.