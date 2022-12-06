A second trailer for 'Harry and Meghan' on Netflix has landed, and the royal appears to delve into the "pain and suffering" experienced by women who marry into the 'institution'.

"I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself", he says in the clip for the documentary, which is set to air on 8 December (part one) and 15 December (part two).

"No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth", he adds, hinting that Meghan's experience with the royal family was similar to that of Princess Diana.

