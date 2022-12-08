Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie has American accent in new documentary

'Harry and Meghan' gives us our first proper glimpse at the children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as their new Netflix documentary airs today (8 December) - and young Archie appears to have an American accent.

"Well it's all done beautiful!", he says of a morning sunrise, during a clip filmed at their Montecito, California home, filmed in 2021.

The ginger-haired tot, who is now three years old, also appears to love running, as the family go on a hillside walk.

