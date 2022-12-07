Mick Lynch spectacularly schools BBC radio host on what 'driver-only' trains are

Mick Lynch schooled BBC Radio 4's Justin Webb on the meaning of 'driver-only operated' trains this morning (6 December), during a debate on the upcoming Christmas rail strikes.

"The guards are still there... driver-only operated trains surely have a 2nd person on the train", Webb says.

"No they don’t", Lynch chimed in, insinuating that driver-only means exactly that, and he considers them 'less safe'.

The new strikes are set to take place from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on 27 December.

