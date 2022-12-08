'Harry and Meghan' has landed on Netflix and in one of the first scenes from the documentary, the actress is shown a clip from a 2015 interview with Hello Magazine, where she struggled to choose between her husband and his brother.

"Prince William or Prince Harry?" the interviewer asked in a quick-fire round, when Meghan responded: "...I don't know...Harry, sure."

Harry was quick to point out it was less than a year before they met.

"Honey I'm sorry, I'd of course choose you!", she joked in response.

