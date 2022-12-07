Martin Lewis reveals the best way to make the most of your heating

Martin Lewis has revealed whether it's better to put your heating on twice a day this winter, or consistently leave it on low to maintain your home's temperature.

The money saving expert has acted as a voice of reason while Brits attempt to navigate the current cost of living crisis.

"The myth that it is cheaper to have it on all day is false," he advised on GMB. "In most cases, turn the heat on when you need it and you turn it off when you don't need it."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.