'Proud Boys' founder brands Scotland 'most woke' country in the world

'Proud Boys' founder Gavin McInnes has branded Scotland the "most woke country in the world" in a new interview with Kanye West, following the rapper's recent anti-Semitic comments.

He supported West's comments saying white people (especially in Scotland) love to "loathe" themselves.

"They have open border policies for refugees, the most PC judges, the most woke DAs", McInnes, who is a well-known far-right figure, said.

“It’s like Berkeley and Portland times a thousand. That’s not a Jew thing. That was whites wanting to sabotage themselves.”

