The British people have been asked for their thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan's new Netflix docuseries, and while many felt sympathetic for the couple, others are questioning their motives.

"I think she [Meghan] needs to have a bit more respect for the royal family", one Windsor resident says, while another disagreed, adding: "I'm keeping an open mind about the documentary because there's two sides to a story."

The second installment of Harry and Meghan is coming to Netflix on 12 December.

