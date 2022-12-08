Wordle was more popular than the Queen and Ukraine on Google this year

'Wordle' was the most-searched term on Google in 2022, beating The Queen and Ukraine in worldwide interest.

Queen Elizabeth II only placed fourth, despite news of her death in September, which dominated headlines for weeks.

The World Cup, Jeffrey Dahmer, and iPhone 14, all placed highly on the list.

Matt Cooke, Head of Google News Lab, said the list 'reflects the arch of emotions experienced' - which would make sense given that many have been seeking year-round escapism amid the cost of living crisis, and other troubling major news events.

