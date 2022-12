Joe Lycett has explained why he decided to 'troll' Liz Truss in a moving new clip from The News Agents podcast.

The comedian spoke about how he'd been 'angry' since lockdown, after his friend died and he wasn't able to say goodbye, while the government partied.

"The consistent lying that they all did for each other and for Boris I thought was disgraceful really", he said.

"When I get angry I get silly."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.