A Sky News live broadcast was cut short after political correspondent Kate McCann was interrupted by a random man who began to swear down the camera.



McCann was reporting on the recent resignation of Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick earlier in the day and was about to answer a question on the subject from presenter Gillian Joseph when the unidentified man walked into the shot in front of McCann.

"F**k the feds," the man said while flipping off the camera.

The report was abruptly short, as Joseph back in the studio then apologised for the offensive language and gestures used during the interruption.

McCann also apologised about the incident on Twitter.

