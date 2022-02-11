Video

Sir David Attenborough appears on Piccadilly Circus screens to deliver plant power message

Sir David Attenborough's face lit up Piccadilly Circus in London to remind passers-by of the power of plants.

Appearing on Europe's largest advertising display for 20 minutes, the naturalist broadcaster delivered his message to promote a digital experience based on his latest documentary series The Green Planet.

In his message, the 95-year-old explained how plants are the basis of all life and humanity relies upon plants for every mouthful of food and lungful of air.

"We must now work with plants, make the world a little greener, a little wilder. If we do this our future will be healthier, safer and in my experience, happier," Sir David added.

Sign up to our newsletters here.

Environment
Up next News

Viral

10

Fluffy alpaca rides Moscow metro

animal
109

Silk Sonic coming to Fortnite

fortnite

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz

}); window.REBELMOUSE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ window.inVideoHub = true; window.adPath = "71347885/_main_in100_indytv/in_tv/in_news/video"; console.log("milos", "") }); window.REBELMOUSE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ REBELMOUSE_STDLIB.createElementChangeListener(".custom-field-video-duration",function(item){ item.classList.add("show") item.innerText=secondsToTime(item.innerText); }) function secondsToTime(e){ var m = Math.floor(e % 3600 / 60).toString().padStart(2,'0'), s = Math.floor(e % 60).toString().padStart(2,'0'); return m + ':' + s; //return `${h}:${m}:${s}`; } }); window.REBELMOUSE_LOW_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ REBELMOUSE_STDLIB.createElementChangeListener(".current-post__container .like-button",function(item){ item.onclick=function(){ item.querySelector(".like-count") ? item.querySelector(".like-count").innerHTML="":""; return setTimeout(function(){ document.querySelectorAll('.current-post__container .like-button').forEach(function(like_count){ if(item!=like_count){ console.log("both") if(item.querySelector(".like-count")&& like_count.querySelector(".like-count")) { console.log("both") like_count.querySelector(".like-count").innerHTML=item.querySelector(".like-count").innerHTML; } else if(!like_count.querySelector(".like-label")){ var cln_like_label=item.querySelector(".like-label").cloneNode(true); like_count.appendChild(cln_like_label) } else if(like_count!==item){ like_count.querySelector(".like-label").remove() } } }) },1000) } }) });