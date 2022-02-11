Sir David Attenborough's face lit up Piccadilly Circus in London to remind passers-by of the power of plants.

Appearing on Europe's largest advertising display for 20 minutes, the naturalist broadcaster delivered his message to promote a digital experience based on his latest documentary series The Green Planet.

In his message, the 95-year-old explained how plants are the basis of all life and humanity relies upon plants for every mouthful of food and lungful of air.

"We must now work with plants, make the world a little greener, a little wilder. If we do this our future will be healthier, safer and in my experience, happier," Sir David added.

