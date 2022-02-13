This rioter has been convicted after she was filmed battering a copper and a police station with her skateboard.

Mariella Gedge-Rogers was recorded during the ‘kill the bill’ riots in Bristol in 2021 and was arrested six days later.

During her trial digital evidence including footage from officers’ body worn cameras, CCTV and mobile phone footage was played.

Gedge-Rogers is seen to hit an officer on the head with a skateboard and throw missiles at other officers from the roof of the police station.

