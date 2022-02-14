‘Baby Shark’, ‘Let It Go’: New Zealand police blast tunes at protesters

New Zealand authorities have been by blasting out tunes such as "Baby Shark," "Let It Go," in an attempt to shift those protesting against Covid vaccines on the grounds of Parliament in Wellington.

However, it appears the move has backfired as the “Convoy for Freedom” anti-vaxx protesters have been loving the sing-along to classics such as Barry Manilow's greatest hits, "Macarena" by Los Del Rio, as well as James Blunt's "You're Beautiful" (as hilariously suggested by Blunt himself on Twitter).

In response, the anti-vaxx protesters played some tunes of their own including Twister Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

At one point, the sprinklers were turned on in a bid to move the protesters out on Friday, but the persistent protesters dug trenches and built makeshift drainpipes to re-route the water, according to Associated Press.

The protest in the country was inspired by vaccine mandate protests in Canada and started in New Zealand when a convoy of trucks and cars from all over the country drove to parliament.

