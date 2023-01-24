Nine-month-old pet cat balloons to size of a five-year-old child - and is growing

A nine-month-old pet cat is gaining attention online as he's already over a metre long - or the height of a five-year-old child standing up.

Maine Coon, Kusa, weighs 15 pounds and is about to get even bigger, as cats don't tend to stop growing until they are around four or five.

“I think we will need to upsize, we have a cat wall and I’m worried it’s going to come off the wall when he’s bigger", says owner, Chastity, who already spends $170 a month on his hungry food habits.

