This 10-day-old rare white rhino doing zoomies around its enclosure is insanely cute

A 10-day-old white rhino has been spotted zooming around its enclosure at Colchester Zoo in Essex, warming the hearts of thousands online.

The 66kg beast was born on 13 January, and is part of the 'near threatened' Southern African white rhino species.

"At a week old now, her personality is starting to show through", says Jo Burch, one of the team leaders at the zoo.

"She is even at the point of refusing to let us get a new weight off her as she enjoys zooming around her enclosure."

