Eight of the most damning moments from Ghislaine Maxwell's TalkTV interview

Ghislaine Maxwell's TalkTV interview from a Florida prison has caused quite the stir, with the socialite commenting on Prince Andrew, her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and her thoughts on Virginia Guiffre.

The socialite showed little remorse and refused to apologise to the victims involved in the case, and said they should be blaming the US authorities.

61-year-old Maxwell also revealed she believes that her former partner, Jeffrey Epstein, was murdered in prison, and doesn't recall the infamous photo with Prince Andrew ever existing.

