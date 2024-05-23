Cameras have caught the moment that a Sky News reporter was forcibly removed from Rishi Sunak's first election campaign rally, just hours after he called a general election.

"We were told because there were pool arrangements in place, we're not allowed to be here," the journalist explained, as he was dragged from the ExCel Centre by security.

Earlier in the day, Rishi Sunak stood outside 10 Downing Street and announced a general election would be taking place earlier than expected, on 4 July.

