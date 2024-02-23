A resurfaced clip from American Idol in 2002 has people convinced that Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to take up a different career path before stepping into politics.

In the clip, a woman who looks eerily similar to the Republican, auditions with a cover of Luke Bryan's 'Knocking Boots', which the judges brand 'not very good' in the brutal feedback.

The clip was shared on X/Twitter in a post reading: "Shocking new footage of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene performing a raunchy act under a pseudonym has emerged online."

Unfortunately, it's not MTG, but instead, Stefanie Sugarman from Alta Loma, California. Although the two women look very similar they aren't related.

Further to the point, as reported by Reuters, Greene was 28 years old when the first season of American Idol aired, Sugarman declares herself as 23 in the the video and is in fact from Georgia, not California

