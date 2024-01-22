Ron DeSantis's quote about 'kissing Trump's ring' has aged terribly

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended his campaign to become the Republican presidential candidate for the 2024 election and endorsed Trump, just days after he remarked about kissing the former POTUS's 'ring.'

DeSantis, who made the call just days before the New Hampshire primaries, where he was polling in single figures, hadn't always seen eye to eye with Trump but no appear to be getting on swimmingly following the endorsement.

Indeed, on January 15th speaking at a rally to his supporters, DeSantis said: "You can be the most worthless Republican in America, but if you kiss the ring, he’ll say you’re wonderful."

Following his concession speech, DeSantis's quote has resurfaced on X/Twitter with Trump's niece, Mary, writing: "Ron DeSantis just kissed the ring."

