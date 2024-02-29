80-year-old voter rips apart 'a**hole' Donald Trump in viral rant

An 80-year-old woman has gone viral after delivering an explicit rant about former US president Donald Trump, calling him an “a**hole”.

Susan Titus from Detroit, Michigan was being interviewed by MSNBC about the state’s primary elections. She didn't hold back about her opinions on Trump and what he’s like as a person and a leader.

Titus reasoned, “NATO is a bulwark against Russian aggression, and he was ready to walk out of that”. She criticised the former president’s “dirty mouth” and his treatment of people from Muslim faith communities.

The 80-year-old went on to hilariously summarise her feelings, explaining, “I think he’s pretty much an a**hole”.

Titus believes it would be “terrifying” for Trump to become president again and suggested, “he could decimate social programmes that I’ve been committed to and worked on for a very long time”.

Her brutal honesty earned her lots of praise online. One person said: “I love people who just tell it straight and don’t pull any punches! Susan Titus, you have a new fan. And yes, he’s an a**hole!”

