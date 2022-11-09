Rishi Sunak told by PMQs heckler to 'bring the lettuce back'

Rishi Sunak was faced with a savage heckler who referenced the viral lettuce at today's PMQs (9 November), as the prime minister tried to explain how the government were creating jobs in Brtain.



“That is how we support strong public services and that’s what you will get with a Conservative government," Sunak said, before the Heckler chimed in: "Bring the lettuce back!"

"Where’s the lettuce? A lettuce would be better", the mystery voice continued as the House erupted into laughter.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

