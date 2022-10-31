Tory minister jokes 'little man in China' listens in on phone calls with his wife

Tory MP Mark Spencer defended Liz Truss reportedly being hacked by Russians by saying that a "little man in China" is probably listening to his phone calls with his wife.

The former chief whip appeared on Sky News where he played off the security breach.

"We all talk on personal phones, don’t we?" he said. "I ring my wife, maybe there’s some little man in China listening to the conversations between me and my wife."

He's since been slammed for the 'careless' and 'racist' remark.

