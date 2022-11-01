Everyone is remembering the time Nadine Dorries ate ostrich anus on I'm A Celeb

As Matt Hancock prepares to enter the I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here jungle, fans are remembering the time that Nadine Dorries made an appearance on the show.

The former culture secretary appeared alongside Helen Flanagan, David Haye and Ashley Roberts in 2012, as she took on Bushtucker trials, including eating an ostrich anus. Lovely.

Unfortunately though, she was first to be eliminated from the show, so hopefully Matt Hancock fares slightly better against fellow contestants including Chris Moyles and Sue Cleaver.

