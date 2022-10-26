Labour MP Wes Streeting is being praised for his response to Rishi Sunak becoming the prime minister.

The shadow health secretary appeared on Newsnight, where he commended Sunak for opening doors for other young people of colour aspiring to go into politics.

"There are children in my constituency this evening turning on the news to see someone like them about to become our country's prime minister," he said.

"I think that's a wonderful thing."

