'Sinister' video of Gavin Williamson talking about the 'dark arts' resurfaces

Following his resignation after accusations of bullying, a rather sinister video of Gavin Williamson talking about the 'dark arts' has resurfaced.

In creepy scenes that look like they could be from Harry Potter, the former cabinet minister spoke at the 2017 Tory party conference, back when he was defence secretary.

"The pedalling of secrets...dark arts...inducement...or even threat," he can be heard saying in the clip, while looking smugly into the camera.

"Please rest assured...some of this is fiction."

