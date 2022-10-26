The most savage heckles from Rishi Sunak's first PMQs as prime minister

Rishi Sunak faced a tough crowd at PMQs when he was repeatedly heckled by fellow MPs and took a serious roasting from leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer.

In fact, Starmer even brought up that Sunak was "trounced" by Liz Truss, who got beaten by a lettuce last week.

However, the new prime minister remained composed for the most part, and reiterated his word that he would do whatever it takes to improve the current situation in the UK.

