Keir Starmer ripped into Rishi Sunak at today's PMQs (2 November), as he told the prime minister to "get a grip".

The Labour leader was directing his anger towards Suella Braverman who he insisted should be "replaced" by someone who can "scrap the Rwanda gimmick".

It comes off the back of chaos at Manston migrant centre and no planes taking off for Rwanda.

“Start governing for once and get a grip,” he added.

