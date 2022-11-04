Question Time audience member blasts 'talentless' Tories - in front of MP

One Question Time viewer didn't hold back when the topic of Matt Hancock entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle came up on last night's show (3 November).

"He should be in Parliament, he's been elected by his constituents, he should be there working for them," she said, as policing minister Chris Philip sat in the panel, tensely.

"There is no talent whatsoever in this Conservative government. One after the other has been an absolute shambles, failure after failure."

"Ouch", Philip responded when the woman branded him as part of the 'talentless' group.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

