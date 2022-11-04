Boris Johnson vows to apologise if Brexit causes a recession in resurfaced clip

A resurface clip from 2016 sees Boris Johnson on LBC Radio vowing to apologise if Brexit causes a recession.

Now, six years on, many are left with questions as to why the former prime minister hasn't taken responsibility for the UK's situation.

“I don’t think London has anything to fear from coming out of the EU, and neither does Britain. When has our country ever gone wrong by believing in ourselves?” he says in the clip.

The Bank of England this week announced that their rate would rise to three per cent.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

