Every time Rishi Sunak sounded like Will from The Inbetweeners

People are convinced that Rishi Sunak and Will McKenzie from The Inbetweeners are the same person.

In multiple speeches he's made from being chancellor all the way through to prime minister, people have drawn conclusions that if you close your eyes, they have exactly the same voice. Prepare to never be able to un-hear it.

Rishi Sunak was born in Southampton, however, he attended Winchester College in Hampshire growing up, which could explain his accent shift.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

