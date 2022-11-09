Matt Hancock's I'm a Celeb reveal video might be the funniest thing you see today

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has entered the I'm A Celebrity jungle, and his entrance video was exactly as people expected: Cringe.

“People will see me warts and all. See the human side of the guy behind the podium," he said in the clip as he tied his laces.

“I don’t think I’ve got any fears or phobias, but I’m about to find out.”

We haven't seen Hancock in camp as of yet, but he's set to face the 'Beastly Burrows' bushtucker trial tonight alongside fellow newcomer, Seann Walsh.

