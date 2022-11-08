Trump admits that calling Nancy Pelosi an 'animal' is a 'horrible thing'

Donald Trump took aim at Nancy Pelosi at a rally last night (7 November) when he branded her an 'animal' - but accidentally shot himself in the foot by admitting that it's a 'horrible' thing to say.

"Nancy Pelosi said 'please don't call them animals, they're human beings'. I said 'no, they're animals'. Of course, I think she's an animal too," he told crowds in Ohio, during a speech on an MS-13 gang member's sentencing.

"They’ll say 'oh what a horrible thing he said about Nancy'... She impeached me twice for nothing!"

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

