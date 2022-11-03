Jeremy Corbyn jokes that he lives "rent-free" in Rishi Sunak's head

Jeremy Corbyn joked in the House of Commons that he lives "rent-free" in Rishi Sunak's head, after the prime minister has repeatedly brought the former Labour leader's name up during attacks against the party.

Corbyn, who is now an independent MP says Sunak gave a “wholly inaccurate representation” of his 2019 plans on national security during Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday (2 November).

"If I’m going to live rent free in his head at least he could accurately reflect what I think," he quipped.

