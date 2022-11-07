Boris Johnson has raised eyebrows in a speech at Cop27 in Egypt, as he declared himself "the spirit of Glasgow Cop26".

"I am the spirit of Glasgow, that is what I am doing here," the former prime minister boasted.

"I am the spirit of Glasgow Cop26 and it is incredible to think how much has changed since that last Cop."

Naturally, Scottish people are taking to social media in fury, after he spent most of his time in office doing things that didn't benefit them at all.

