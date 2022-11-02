West Suffolk Tory councillor Ian Houlder has reacted to Matt Hancock's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here appearance by branding him a "damn awful role model".

A number of Conservatives have bashed the former health secretary's decision to end dyslexia stigma by going into the jungle.

“Everybody knows what he did during the Covid pandemic and he seems to want to rehabilitate himself all the time in the public eye," Houlder said of the news.

“He’s got a skin as thick as a rhinoceros, quite frankly.”

