Trump's new campaign video appears to use QAnon-themed song

A new clip from Donald Trump is raising eyebrows for using a song named after the slogan of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

According to a Shazam report, the track is called 'Wwg1wga', and was produced in 2020 by an artist using the name ‘Richard Feelgood'.

The acronym “wwg1wga” is shorthand in the QAnon community for the slogan “Where we go one, we go all”.

In the clip, a constant theme is thunderstorms and the phrase “the best is yet to come”, which are both associated with QAnon.

