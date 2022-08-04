New Zealand politician belts out 'Bills' by LunchMoney Lewis for reporters

New Zealand politician, Christopher Luxon, gave reporters a rendition of LunchMoney Lewis' song, 'Bills', as he prepared to be inaugurated into the Backbencher pub’s puppet hall of fame.

The 'hall of fame' consists of caricature versions of politicians on the walls of the drinking spot.

When asked what song he’ll have playing as his entrance music, Luxon, who is the leader of the opposition, said he’d chosen 'Bills' because it “sums up how New Zealanders are feeling”.

