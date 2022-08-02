Jacob Rees-Mogg says Nicola Sturgeon 'often wrong' and 'always moaning'

Jacob Rees-Mogg is backing Liz Truss' stern words about Nicola Sturgeon being an 'attention seeker'.

Truss made the comments during a hustings event in Exeter, and Rees-Mogg seemed to agree as he was later interviewed by Sky News.

“I think she’s very often wrong, she’s always moaning and we need to focus on how the Union benefits people," he said.

“The SNP gets very cross — well of course the SNP gets cross, its permanent default state."

Deputy first minister John Swinney has called the comments "deeply troubling".

