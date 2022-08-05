'Will the real Liz Truss please stand up?': Kay Burley dishes Eminem burn in debate

Kay Burley quoted Eminem as she brutally took down Tory leadership candidate, Liz Truss, during a TV debate.

The Sky News host tore into topics which Truss has changed her mind on, including Brexit, the monarchy, and arming Taiwan.

"You were a Remainer, and now you’re not. You supported Brits to fight in Ukraine, then you didn’t," she began, before referencing Eminem’s 2000 song 'The Real Slim Shady'.

"You wanted to cut civil servants’ pay in the regions, and then you said you didn’t. Will the real Liz Truss please stand up?"

