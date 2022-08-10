Video

Liz Truss scolded by hustings host for 'cheap' dig at the media

Liz Truss was criticised at a Tory hustings event last night for several "cheap" attacks on the media.

She ended up in a heated exchange with TalkTV's Tom Newton Dunn, after he noticed she kept bringing up how the media 'frames' things.

“For the record, that’s the third time you’ve attacked the media – a lot of which supports your campaign," the journalist confronted the leadership candidate.

At the end of the debate she was caught on a microphone apologising for being "mean", to which he replied her jibes were "cheap".

liz truss
