Comedians predict what Boris Johnson's next job will be

Comedians at Edinburgh Fringe Festival have been making their predictions of what Boris Johnson's next job could be.

With 'kids entertainer' and 'professional clown' just some of the suggestions, it's safe to say he'll have a lot to choose from if he steps away from politics.

"He clearly is very adept at organising a good party," Simon Brodkin told Sky News. "He makes a pretty decent clown."

"He's quite a performer," adds Olaf Falafel. "He could be a mime artist and then we wouldn't hear as much of him."

