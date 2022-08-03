Jacob Rees-Mogg gives bizarre response when asked 'what works well' in Britain

Jacob Rees-Mogg gave a rather odd answer when he was questioned in an interview about what actually works well for Britain.

Julia Hartley-Brewer spoke to the politician on Talk TV when she brought up the failure of public services.

"Can you think of any public service?" she asked, to which he responded: "Our test cricketers didn't do too badly against New Zealand, so test matches are going reasonably well."

The cocky comments haven't sat right with many, branding him 'arrogant' and 'out-of-touch' on social media.

