LBC caller says Love Island winners should be included in Tory leadership race

An LBC caller thinks Love Island 2022 winners, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti should join the Tory leadership race.

Caller, Chris Bracken, pointed out that Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak would just be caretaker prime ministers until the next general election, adding that the couple are “the only people who have actually faced a public vote in the last ten weeks”.

When asked if he could do an impression of the show's 'Italian stallion', Bracken pulled out his iconic 'you are a liar, actress' line.

