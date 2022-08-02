Trump's bizarre way of announcing deaths resurfaces after killing of al-Qaeda leader

Following the news that al-Qaeda Ayman al-Zawahiri has been killed in a US drone strike, a bizarre video of Donald Trump announcing the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is doing the rounds once more.

"He died like a dog. He died like a coward," the former president remarked in the 2019 statement, describing how al-Baghdadi had been 'eliminated'.

"Baghdadi and the losers who worked for him — and losers they are — they had no idea what they were getting into."

Joe Biden, however, opted for a more professional statement on al-Zawahiri.

