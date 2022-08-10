Sebastian Gorka throws a strop on GB News after being asked about Trump

Former presidential assistant, Sebastian Gorka, was left seething when challenged during a GB News interview on Donald Trump.

"Why did GB News invite me on this show?" Gorka said shaking his head and looking at his watch, as he was questioned over the Mar-a-Lago raid. He maintains that he has proof Trump hasn't committed any crimes.

"I'm not a stinking investigator who's running the raid...go and find one of them if you think you can...it's not a court of law, it's a TV show."

