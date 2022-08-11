Rishi Sunak and Kendall Jenner are being compared to each other for obvious reasons

Rishi Sunak's awkward contactless card blunder is being compared to Kendall Jenner's odd way of cutting cucumber, in a brutal viral post.

In the clip, the pair are put side-by-side, as they struggle to do their basic errands.

'Ultra-rich people failing at everyday tasks', Best For Britain captioned the post, writing 'same energy' across the video.

Sunak vows that since the incident in March "someone's taught him how to use that contactless machine".

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.