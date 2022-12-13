See how an AI chatbot negotiates a £97-per-year reduction on a broadband bill

An AI chatbot seemingly managed to negotiate a $120 (£97) per year discount on a broadband bill with a real customer service advisor, in a new clip shared by the world's first 'robot lawyer'.

DoNotPay are aiming to make legal advice more accessible, and argued with the example customer service agent that lack-of internet speed had caused them loss of earnings.

“The AI is a bit too polite, replying back to everything. But it was enough to get a discount,” DoNotPay founder Joshua Browder said of the chatbot's work.

